Wisconsin reports 494 more coronavirus cases, fewest in a week but most yet on a Monday

State health officials reported 494 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, down from 769 on Sunday but still the most yet on a Monday. Positives accounted for 7.5% of new test results, compared to 10% Sunday. Hospitalizations also increased Monday, but no new deaths were reported.

