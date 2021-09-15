Wisconsin reports 20 deaths as DHS acknowledges a 'system performance issue' with COVID-19 numbers
The state Department of Health Services reported more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Nearly 400 Afghan evacuees to be resettled in Wisconsin, according to state officials
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM
The Biden administration is planning to resettle 399 Afghan refugees in Wisconsin, as U.S. pauses flights of additional evacuees due to measles
-
Wisconsin reports 20 deaths as DHS acknowledges a 'system performance issue' with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2021 at 9:48 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.
-
Green Bay Packers from Super Bowl XXXI team to join Green & Gold Gala, planned as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM
Deadline for tickets is Friday. One auction item: a Super Bowl watch party with Antonio Freeman and Dorsey Levens.
-
Green Bay man pleads not guilty due to mental disease or defect in fatal stabbing on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM
When officers arrested Brice and put him in the back of a squad car, he made statements such as "I am God."
-
Beer, shots, Seroogy's chocolate give De Pere health officials hope in boosting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 9:16 PM
There are 6 upcoming free COVID-19 events taking place in De Pere over the next couple weeks.
-
LeMahieu says he’ll fight gov’s order on COVID-19 testing for state employees
by Raymond Neupert on September 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM
State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg) said he’ll be looking to challenge Governor Tony Evers’s order on COVID-19 testing for state employees. The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) on Tuesday announced a new […]
-
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 7:40 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM
-
2 People Killed When Car Rear Ends Semi in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.