Wisconsin reports 16 deaths, second-highest coronavirus case count ever as surge hits rural counties
The 2,988 coronavirus cases reported Friday was the second-highest case count ever, behind only Thursday’s record-shattering count.
-
-
Bice: Supreme Court chief justice banished Judge Brad Schimel from his own courtroom...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel had said he couldn't wear a mask in court because of chronic sinus issues that he said were aggravated by masks.
-
Gillett man gets 6 years in prison for abusing young son
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 8:24 PM
The boy was injured three times during father's binge on drugs last fall.
-
In reversal, court says Wisconsin absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 7:59 PM
A divided appeals court Thursday reinstated a Wisconsin law requiring absentee ballots to be counted only if they are returned by Election Day.
-
Oconto Co. medical leaders implore residents to act to slow 'uncontrolled' spread of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 7:23 PM
Oconto County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita over the previous seven days, fourth highest since pandemic began.
-
As anti-police brutality protests continue, armed men without badges or uniforms sow fear
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:56 PM
Armed men who gathered outside a Milwaukee man's house said they were "with the police," but they likely weren't law enforcement officers.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers say extraditing teen to Wisconsin would be 'turning him over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers say extraditing teen to Wisconsin would be 'turning him over to the mob'
-
Fact check: Grothman off base with claim that bill strips states of right to administer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:38 PM
Fact check: Grothman off base with claim that bill strips states of right to administer elections
-
Green Bay school district to unveil $290 million budget plan that increases, cuts tax...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM
The 2020-2021 spending proposal includes $8 million in COVID-19 aid from federal and state governments and 1.81% raises for staff.
