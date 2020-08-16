Wisconsin reports 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, 829 new confirmed cases
The state’s total death toll was 1,038 as of Saturday. Wisconsin passed 1,000 deaths on Tuesday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
'I believe in second chances': Evers grants pardons to 9 individuals, bringing total...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2020 at 12:28 AM
Gov. Tony Evers granted nine pardons on Wednesday after his Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually in July.
For fans, Green Bay Packers training camp opens in surreal silence befitting the rest of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The Packers kicked off the season's practices Saturday with no bike rides with kids, no crowds of peering fans. Here's what the scene looked like.
Packers training camp: 2019 vs. 2020
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2020 at 8:49 PM
Green Bay Packers 2020 training camp looks unlike any other with fans unable to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Packers sign Kenny Clark to contract extension
by Bill Scott on August 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM
The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70-million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. The deal also makes Clark the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. […]
Three residents displaced after kitchen fire at Green Bay apartment
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM
According to the fire department, the fire started after a resident left something cooking unattended on the stove.
Bald eagle attacks state drone, Wisconsin International Raceway for sale: Stories you...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Ron Johnson says his Biden probe could aid Trump's reelection, dismisses ethics complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said this week that his ongoing investigations could help President Donald Trump win reelection.
Trump and Pence confirm Wisconsin visits next week
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM
With his poll numbers flat, and COVID-19 cases increasing in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump is headed to the state next week, as Democrats open their largely virtual national convention in Milwaukee. Trump will stop at Basler Flight Service in […]
