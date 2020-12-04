Wisconsin reporter: I was hospitalized with COVID-19 and now I'm 'more afraid of this virus than ever'
Alisa Schafer contracted COVID-19 at the end of September. On Oct. 6, she could hardly breathe and was hospitalized. This is her story.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Evers grants additional pardons
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2020 at 1:37 PM
Governor Tony Evers has granted another 33 pardons. The new pardons granted this week brings the total to 107 during Evers’ first two years in office. His predecessor, former Governor Scott Walker had discontinued the practice of granting […]
Flags at half-staff to honor first responder who died from COVID-19 complications
by WRN Contributor on December 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM
Flags on government buildings in Wisconsin are at half staff through Saturday, to honor a first responder who died from COVID-19 complications. Governor Tony Evers issued the order to honor Captain Kelly Lynn Raether of the Town of Ixonia Fire & […]
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM
Puppies are adorable, but be wary of buying one online. Just ask an Oshkosh woman who...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 4, 2020 at 12:41 PM
Christmas is just around the corner and Wisconsin consumer protection specialists are warning people to be leery of online puppy-buying sites.
Packers RB Aaron Jones surprises 12-year-old who designed his custom cleats, and it made...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 4, 2020 at 12:20 PM
Packers running back Aaron Jones will be rocking colorful cleats for My Cause My Cleats. They were designed by 12-year-old Ethan Haley, who is battling brain and spine tumors.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 4:04 AM
Even some of the dissenting justices signaled they do not support Trump's call for throwing out hundreds of thousands of ballots.
Gov. Tony Evers asks federal officials to prioritize Wisconsin for COVID-19 vaccine, send...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Evers also asked that the first shipments to Wisconsin arrive in quantities large enough to vaccinate all 450,000 health care workers in the state.
Howard-Suamico teachers want district to follow CDC, Evers' guidelines before reopening;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 4, 2020 at 2:43 AM
The Pulaski School Board decided to return to in-person classes Dec. 10, while Howard-Suamico is meeting with resistance on going back to schools.
Two lawsuits against Wisconsin presidential election tossed by State Supreme Court
by Raymond Neupert on December 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM
The State Supreme Court has decided against taking up President Trump’s lawsuit against the state’s elections results. In a 4 to 3 decision, the court said that they would not hear the President’s challenge. Swing justice Brian […]
