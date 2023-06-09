Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher says he will not run for Senate in 2024, leaving an open GOP field
Gallagher said he plans to run for a 5th term in Wisconsin’s 8th District and continue his focus on the House China select committee.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin lawmakers want to overhaul reading instruction. Here are 11 things to know...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM
Science-based reading instruction takes center stage in Wisconsin reading reform bill.
-
-
Top takeaways as Donald Trump makes more history: 'It all could have been avoided'
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM
Already facing trial in New York state court over hush money payments, Trump's second indictment generates a new list of unprecedented developments.
-
Oconto Falls scrambles to adjust fire station plans after bids some in too high
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM
Plans for the new Oconto Falls Fire Station may be scaled back after bidding came back higher than expected.
-
How does the governor's veto process work in Wisconsin and can it be overridden?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM
Gov. Tony Evers issued a record number of vetoes two years ago. How does the process work in Wisconsin?
-
Donald Trump indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents seized at...
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 11:56 AM
Donald Trump was indicted for mishandling classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, an unprecedented federal step against a former president.
-
Bill to renegotiate reciprocity with Minnesota could keep more tuition dollars in UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM
UW System chancellors from universities near Minnesota say renegotiating tuition reciprocity could make "significant" impacts on campus finances.
-
UW System hires new chief diversity officer despite Republican push to defund diversity...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The hire comes amid a Republican push to dismantle diversity programming on campuses and under threat of budget cuts.
-
Wisconsin Democrats are carrying a winning streak into their state party convention. What...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Democrats will gather in Green Bay for their state party convention this weekend with big re-election races looming for Tammy Baldwin and Joe Biden.
