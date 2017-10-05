Wisconsin remains a top state for car-deer collisions

A new study shows Wisconsin remains one of the top states for deer collisions. State Farm’s 2017 deer-collision study shows Wisconsin drivers have a 1-in-72 chance of hitting a deer, elk or moose. The data is based on insurance claims. Drivers in West Virginia are at the greatest risk with a 1-in-43 chance of hitting […]

Source: WRN.com

