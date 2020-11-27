Wisconsin recount live: Trump campaign objection to 'indefinitely confined' voters includes at least 19,000
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
After test centers close for holidays, Wisconsin reports smallest COVID-19 case count in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2020 at 11:37 PM
Many testing sites were closed over Thanksgiving. Wisconsin on Friday reported 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, but also thousands fewer tests than normal.
Trump wants to throw out ballots from 238,000 Wisconsin voters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2020 at 11:23 PM
The affected voters face losing their voice in the election after following state guidance that was promoted widely, including by the president.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM
The young die as well from COVID-19, even as many engage in denial
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2020 at 6:03 PM
A dangerous fiction has made its way through social media and American politics, the idea that COVID-19 is really only a danger to the elderly, or those with a severe, chronic illness.
Ho Chunk Nation flag flies outside Madison Municipal Building
by Bob Hague on November 27, 2020 at 4:46 PM
The flag of Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation now flies in front of the Madison Municipal Building. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Wednesday signed a flag proclamation “in honor of Ho-Chunk Day and in recognition of the fact that the City of […]
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on November 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM
There was not respite from coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, although some numbers continue to trend downward. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 62 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus toll to […]
No one Injured in Cashton School Bus Rollover
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2020 at 3:43 PM
DNR Urges Hunters To Make Sure They Know The Difference Between Deer And Elk
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM
Bagged Salad Mixes Recalled During FDA Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM
