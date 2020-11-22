Wisconsin recount live: Trump campaign asks Dane County board to clarify what constitutes legal early voting
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM
Wauwatosa police 'working tirelessly' to ID, arrest suspect in Mayfair mall shooting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 7:53 AM
Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride thanks police, says city is shaken but will not lose its spirit.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM
Seven adults and one teen were injured in Friday afternoon's shooting at Mayfair. The gunman is still at large.
Mertz, offense struggle in Badger loss at Northwestern (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on November 22, 2020 at 7:02 AM
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz committed three first half turnovers and four overall as the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) fell to the Northwestern Wildcats (5-0) (17-7 in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday. The Badgers, who played without injured […]
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 5:42 AM
A new video of a detective questioning Dominick Black, who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle, provides more details about the Kenosha protest shootings.
UWM pauses men’s basketball season
by Bill Scott on November 22, 2020 at 5:28 AM
With the NCAA men’s college basketball season set to open this coming week, the UW-Milwaukee Panther men’s basketball program has put their program on pause after a positive COVID-19 test in its Tier 1 group. It means the MKE Classic […]
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 1:03 AM
At times tempers flared among attorneys and commissioners negotiating the minutia of the recount, which in Milwaukee County is already behind schedule
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 12:14 AM
Hockey Badgers fall to Wolverines in overtime
by Bill Scott on November 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM
The 14th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team was looking to earn a split with 6th ranked Michigan on Friday night, but fell 2-1 in 3-on-3 overtime at LaBahn Arena. The game was scoreless after one period before Wisconsin (2-2-0, 2-2-0-0-1-0 Big […]
