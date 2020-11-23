Wisconsin recount live: Trump attorney contends campaign not at fault for delays in Milwaukee County
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Juneau County reports 64 New Cases of COVID19 Since Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM
David Lewis, Alyssa Chapek of Shawano died in a one-vehicle crash Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 23, 2020 at 8:26 PM
David Lewis, 29, and Alyssa Chapek, 24, of Shawano were ejected and died at the scene.
In new challenge, Evers and Kaul ask to throw out part of Wisconsin's lame-duck laws
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul sued state lawmakers Monday, bringing a new challenge to a set of lame-duck laws Republicans passed two years ago to curb their powers.
12 Golden Eagles Earn All-Conference Honors in Football Armstrong Named Offensive Player...
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2020 at 8:07 PM
Royall’s Mark Gruen Named 2020 Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2020 at 8:02 PM
Clintonville man hit by car, injured while crossing street
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 23, 2020 at 7:58 PM
Based on the investigation, the man was walking in front of Econo Foods and went to cross South Main Street without checking for cars.
Will a 15-year-old arrested in the Mayfair mall shooting face charges in adult court? It...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM
Under Wisconsin law, the teenage suspect could end up in adult court, depending on the circumstances of the case and the decisions of the prosecutor.
Wisconsin recount live: Trump attorney contends campaign not at fault for delays in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 7:13 PM
Group sues Dane County over its limits on indoor gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM
A gym and two Dane County residents sued public health officials Monday to try to overturn a ban on gatherings that is meant to keep Thanksgiving events from worsening the coronavirus pandemic.
