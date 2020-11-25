Wisconsin recount live: Milwaukee County recount, once delayed, getting back on track
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
The young die too from COVID-19, even as many engage in denial
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 8:36 PM
A dangerous fiction has made its way through social media and American politics, the idea that COVID-19 is really only a danger to the elderly, or those with a severe, chronic illness.
Sarah Meaney leaving Wisconsin’s top Tourism job
by Bob Hague on November 25, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney is leaving the Evers Administration. Governor Tony Evers appointed Meaney in December 2018, among the first appointments announced to the Democratic governor’s cabinet. Along with Department […]
Meatpacking plants tied to more COVID-19 cases than known before, new business outbreak...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 7:39 PM
A business group sued to block the state from releasing updated data
I'm a medical writer who just got vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe. You can still join...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM
After years of writing about clinical trials, a medical reporter gets into one for COVID19. But he doesn't know if he got a placebo or the real thing
Juneau County Conservation Warden Arrested for Being Armed While Intoxicated
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM
DWD chief sets goal of clearing unemployment backlog before 2021 after Google helps clear...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM
Google technology helps the state agency to clear 103K claims in one week.
Shorthanded Royall Begins Season with Setback to Richland Center in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday 11/24
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM
