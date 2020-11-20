Wisconsin recount live: Dane County election officials reject initial attempts to throw out ballots
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
'I'm going to jail for the rest of my life': What Kyle Rittenhouse told the friend who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 9:38 PM
A new video of a detective questioning Dominick Black, who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle, provides more details about the Kenosha protest shootings.
Multiple people were shot at Mayfair Mall, according to initial reports
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM
On Twitter, several people reported hearing gunshots and stores responding to an active shooter situation.
Evers and GOP leaders talk for first time in six months, call meeting 'productive'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM
But the three may not speak again about what the state can do to respond to the pandemic until after Thanksgiving.
Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bail
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 9:23 PM
A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse and the teen's mother have been soliciting donations in recent weeks to pay his $2 million bail. On Friday, he was released from jail.
Wisconsin reports 78 deaths from COVID-19 Friday, capping deadliest week of pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM
Last Friday, the state passed 300,000 total COVID-19 cases in record time. A week later, the state has reached about 345,000 cases.
Even with pandemic bump in online ordering, Black Friday still expected to draw shoppers...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM
Stores will still see some crowds and lines on Black Friday, Nov. 27, but the number of shoppers has been reduced by online options.
We're looking for Green Bay's 2020 People of the Year. It's your chance to nominate...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM
Do you know of a person or group who should be on this year's People of the Year list for the greater Green Bay area?
Meet our Report for America journalists
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 20, 2020 at 7:12 PM
Donations to Report for America are needed to fund journalism in underserved communities.
