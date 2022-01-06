Wisconsin Receives 1st Shipment of Oral Antiviral COVID Treatments

State health officials say Wisconsin has received its first allocation oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments. The Department of Health Services has received the first, extremely limited supply of molnupiravir and Paxlovid to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. Health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing the new therapeutics to patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from coronavirus. D-H-S Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says it’s important to remember these pills are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places.

Source: WRJC.com







