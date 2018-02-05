Wisconsin Rapids woman sentenced to nine months for theft from charity
A Wood County judge says the former president of Hope's Door hasn't taken full responsibility for $32,000 in stolen money and items.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
