Wisconsin Rapids woman dead after UTV crash in Wood County
The UTV was headed westbound on Ranger Road when the driver lost control and rolled into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s department.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
5-year-old boy drowns at Shawano County campground
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM
A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive Friday, July 2, 2021, in the swimming area of a Shawano County campground died at an area hospital.
-
De Pere man gets 11 years in prison for 2018 Oconto County crash that killed one teen,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM
Cade Wied will serve an additional two years for driving in violation of his bond.
-
Green Bay man gets life sentence for homicide in 2019 killing at George Street home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2021 at 11:29 PM
Brion Hatcher, 34, was found guilty after a May trial of fatally shooting an acquaintance, 29-year-old Tavarious Edwards, in Edwards' basement in 2019
-
De Pere man charged with felony strangulation, physical abuse of teenage foster children
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2021 at 10:39 PM
Employee of Ashwaubenon agency is accused of threatening to shove his fist down the throat of a 17-year-old foster child, criminsal complaint says.
-
Taxpayers will pay former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman $44,000 to oversee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Gableman, who retired from the state's highest court in 2018, will receive $11,000 per month between July and October.
-
PolitiFact: Misinformation and the Jan. 6 insurrection: When 'patriot warriors' were fed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM
PolitiFact has reviewed court filings and other information for hundreds of defendants facing charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an ongoing effort to document what role misinformation played.
-
What should Wisconsin kids learn about race in schools? How a proposed law is stoking the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM
Nowhere in the legislation do the words "critical race theory" appear. Yet it reflects a simmering culture war taking place under the theory's banner.
-
Republicans push Gov. Evers to approve their plan to cut taxes in state budget
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM
A Republican lawmaker said vetoing the plan would add to the tax relief Evers has rejected. Evers' office said Republicans have rejected his own tax cut proposals.
-
Lawmakers wait for Evers to act on state budget
by Bob Hague on July 2, 2021 at 7:36 PM
Republican legislative leaders are urging the governor to sign the state budget bill passed this week. For the first time in 14 years, the two-year spending plan got bipartisan support. Seven Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly joined […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.