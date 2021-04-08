Wisconsin Rapids to receive $144,000 through CARES Act after Verso mill shutdown
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Wisconsin Rapids will receive $144,000 through the CARES Act to help the city recover economically after the Verso mill stopped production.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Some Wisconsin schools shed mask requirements after court ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 11:18 PM
The moves come as concern is high about the B.1.1.7 COVID variant, which has popped up in school-based outbreaks in Michigan where cases are surging.
-
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
-
The Holmgren Way Anduzzi's is adding a patio — here's what it will look like |...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 11:08 PM
The Ashwaubenon Anduzzi's, 1992 Holmgren Way submitted a request to build a new patio in front of their building.
-
DHS reports the highest daily case count in nearly two months as Wisconsin passes 2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM
The state's health department reported over 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time in nearly two months
-
Night 3 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': His inner 'Star Wars' nerd comes out with 'I...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM
Aaron Rodgers gave a shoutout to his favorite "Star Wars" characters on Night 3 of hosting "Jeopardy!"
-
Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson in 2022 U.S. Senate race, drawing a sharp rebuke from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Donald Trump's endorsement comes as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson weighs running for a third term next year while Democrats line up for a competitive primary.
-
St. Norbert Abbey identifies two more Norbertine priests who abused minors, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM
The De Pere-based Catholic order says the two priests are now dead. One of them led the abbey from 1982 to 1994.
-
COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Brown County: Nearly 71% of seniors fully vaccinated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Thursday's seven-day positivity rate stood at 14.5%, the highest since 15.2% on Feb. 18, according to DHS.
-
'My kids deserve to eat': Wisconsin officials fail to get food assistance to thousands of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction doesn't have addresses for about 78,500 students who may be eligible for the food assistance program.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.