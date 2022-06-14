Wisconsin Rapids teen wants to share love of plants through hands-on succulent bar events
Denali Urban is the new owner of Roots Greenery in Wisconsin Rapids, which offers pop-up succulent bar events for guests to create plant arrangements.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Heat index may hit 100 degrees Tuesday, isolated storms Wednesday in the forecast for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM
Summer-like heat and humidity is on the way with storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.
Where the Michael Gableman review of Wisconsin's 2020 election stands
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Here's a look at the Republican review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
It costs more to send a child to daycare than college. Here's how costs affect Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM
The average Wisconsin family spends 13.4% of their median household income on center-based daycare.
Packers running back AJ Dillon finds inspiration close to home on campaign to feed kids...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
With 1 in 5 kids not knowing where their next meal is coming from, Packers running back AJ Dillon is helping to fill a need.
Parole becomes an issue in the campaign for Wisconsin governor after the rescinded...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Republicans seek to paint Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as too lenient after his parole commissioner approved the release of a notorious killer.
Lawmakers let 'forever chemical' water standards go into effect but caution further...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Republicans will allow standards for "forever chemicals" to take effect in Wisconsin after years of heated debate on the topic.
Green Bay's 20-year voyage to bring cruise ships to downtown ends with arrival this week...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM
When an American Queen Voyages cruise ship docks in Green Bay Thursday, it will be a milestone in the community's 20-year effort to become a Great Lakes cruise industry destination.
What to know: Green Bay plans warm welcome for cruise ship passengers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM
The Ocean Navigator is expected to make port at 7 a.m. Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
Federal audit shows DWD paid out fewer pandemic unemployment benefits to minority...
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM
A new federal report shows that minority Wisconsinites were half as likely to successfully receive pandemic unemployment benefits as their white counterparts. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a US Government Accountability Office audit […]
