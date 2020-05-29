Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Caller reports stuck turtle
'Green Bay sending love': Community group travels to Minneapolis to join mourners after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Staff from We All Rise: African American Center and Black Lives United say they made the trip to show love and call for action.
Brown County coronavirus: Eight new cases diagnosed in Brown as death total holds at 36
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2020 at 8:25 PM
Since the pandemic reached northeastern Wisconsin, 2,329 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed between Brown County and the Oneida Nation.
Green Bay group joins protests in Minneapolis over George Floyd death, racism
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2020 at 7:42 PM
Protestors commemorate the life of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day.
This week in coronavirus: Wisconsin starts to open, but rising hospitalizations and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2020 at 7:37 PM
A roundup of this week's must-know stories related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
'We'll keep pressing': Kenosha County health officials call for testing all Amazon...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 4:34 PM
Amazon executives gave health officials a tour of one facility in Kenosha County, but not the other one.
'It's a big blow to us': Wisconsin State Fair's small vendors crushed emotionally -- and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 4:17 PM
Some Wisconsin State Fair vendors and pop-up locations of local restaurants make a half-year's revenue in the fair's 11 days.
New Lisbon Coming Together
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2020 at 4:15 PM
While the school is still under the Governor's orders to not gather, and are mailing home diplomas, one parent in New Lisbon wanted to provide the 2020 graduates a chance to walk across a stage. Collette Schultz had an idea to see if she could […]
Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM
Some inmates are awaiting trial and these defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. We unfortunately no longer get the photos of the Jail Roster from the Sheriff’s Department.
Tomah Health is relaxing some restrictions for visitors
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM
Tomah Health is relaxing some restrictions for visitors. Effective June 1, patients at Tomah Health may have one person, 18 years or older, visit them in Acute Care and accompany them for surgeries at the hospital per 24-hour period.
