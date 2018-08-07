Wisconsin Rapids Police Department joins lip sync video challenge
The video gained more than 10,000 page views in the first three hours it was posted.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Democratic candidates for governor would lift abortion limits9 hours ago
- Nicolet National Bank breaks ground in Sturgeon Bay9 hours ago
- Tammy Baldwin's Mostly False attack on Kevin Nicholson9 hours ago
- A U.S. Coast Guard cutter named after a Lake Michigan city makes its presence known world ...9 hours ago
- Enlisting Door County property owners in the fight against Phragmites9 hours ago
- Mauston Football’s 1st Opponent Tomah Pegged for 6th Place Finish in MVC9 hours ago
- Wisconsin primaries are next Tuesday9 hours ago
- Local football team teaches new technique to prevent concussion9 hours ago
- Newly Installed Rep. Plumer to Serve on Assembly Ag Committee10 hours ago
- Crop Report: Farm Fields Saw Spotty Showers Last Week10 hours ago
- Biadasz Memorial Fund to Help Offer Farm Gas Detector Rebates10 hours ago
- NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly duck boat crash11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.