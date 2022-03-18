Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Erman Blevins retires
Chief Erman Blevins took office in July 2017. The Wisconsin Rapids Police and Fire Commission will meet to accept Blevins’ resignation Wednesday.
Fact check: Ron Johnson has not endorsed plan to phase out of Social Security, Medicare
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry says Ron Johnson "is supporting the Republican plan that phases out Social Security and Medicare."
Evers pushes for 'forever chemical' regulations, criticizes Republicans for refusing to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM
During a lunch hosted by WisPolitics, Evers condemned the Natural Resources Board for failing to set standards for 'forever chemicals.'
75th Alice in Dairyland Top Candidates Announced
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM
La Follette will seek 12th term as Secretary of State
by Bob Hague on March 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM
Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug LaFollette has announced he’s seeking a 12th term in office. The Democrat said Thursday that he opposes Republican proposals to give the partisan office oversight of elections. “Two years ago I might […]
Here's where and when you can vote early for the April 5 election in Green Bay and Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM
Early in-person absentee voting begins March 22 in most Brown County municipalities.
Holden, Dewey F. Age 90 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM
From the world's largest toilet paper mill to shutdown, Georgia-Pacific's Day Street Mill...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM
Georgia-Pacific's decision to shut down its Day Street mill in Green Bay will end more than a century of family supporting jobs.
Brown County Democratic Party falsely implies two Green Bay council members facing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM
Council incumbents Mark Steuer and Brian Johnson say Green Bay elections were imperfect in 2020, but not stolen.
7 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
