Wisconsin Rapids man seriously hurt in two-vehicle Wood County crash Sunday night
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man also had minor injuries after the crash, which happened around 7:55 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 13.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Summer attractions start to open, but not without some concerns
by Raymond Neupert on May 25, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Some summer attractions in Wisconsin are back in business, but not without some controversy. Riviera Beach at Lake Geneva opened Saturday after the coronavirus shutdown. However the city’s longtime beach supervisor resigned. George […]
National Weather Service to investigate weekend tornado spottings
by Raymond Neupert on May 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM
It could be Tuesday before we know more about storms that cut through Rock and Grant counties on Saturday. A tornado was reported near the Interstate in Beloit on Saturday. The Lancaster Fire Department reported a funnel cloud as well. Teams of […]
Is a Bratwurst a Sandwich? A UW expert weighs in
by Raymond Neupert on May 25, 2020 at 8:50 PM
We’ve all seen the debate over ‘is a hot dog a sandwich?’. Well, a recent survey released by Food Insider named the Bratwurst as Wisconsin’s favorite sandwich. Not so fast, says UW-Extension Meat Specialist Jeffrey Sindelar. […]
More than 15,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for coronavirus, but over half...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 25, 2020 at 8:27 PM
Of the 7,277 COVID-19 tests processed, 5.5% of them, or 400, came back positive. More than 15,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive.
Door County firefighters: Sister Bay condominium fire shows why to sleep with door shut
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Video on the Sister Bay and Liberty Grove Fire Department Facebook shows scorched kitchen, living and dining areas, but largely untouched bedroom.
Passenger ejected into river, teen suspected of OWI in Green Bay Main Street Bridge crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM
A nearby fishing boat helped the victim out of the water, and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Keselowski wins Coca Cola 600
by Bill Scott on May 25, 2020 at 6:23 AM
The race was delayed by more than an hour by rain before Brad Keselowski picked up his first NASCAR Cup victory of the season by winning the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but would later be […]
Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by WRN Contributor on May 25, 2020 at 1:56 AM
State health officials reported another 400 positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15.277. The number of positive tests represents around 5.5% of the number of tests reported on Sunday with over 7,000 samples […]
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
