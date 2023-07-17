Wisconsin Rapids man pleads not guilty to June 16 hit-and-run in Wood County
Cody Provost faces charges of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and obstructing an officer.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Drug homicide charge against Green Bay teen will stay in adult court, judge rules
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Maylia Sotelo, of Green Bay, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for delivering drugs, as party to a crime, in January, when she was 15 years old.
See photos from The Cannery grand opening
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM
Customers tried food from six vendors at the grand opening of The Cannery on Wednesday.
Police say Green Bay man shot, killed a man after an argument Friday, on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM
Officers said they learned of the shooting after being notified about 7:15 p.m. Friday that a gunshot wound victim was at a Green Bay hospital.
Educators may be feeling a bit uneasy, given the budget and other factors. Here's a look...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM
Schools will be dealing with plenty of challenges, pressures and tensions in the coming years. Here's a look at what those issues entail.
Tomah 16U (Co-Op w/Brookwood/Royall/Blair-Taylor) American Legion Baseball Team Earns...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM
New Lisbon School District Announces Policy for Reduced Meal Prices
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM
Baumel, Victor Charles Age 90 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM
GOP lawmakers introduce bill to add watermarks to absentee ballots. Clerks say it would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The measure would require mailed absentee ballots to "contain a watermark that identifies the ballot as an official absentee ballot."
See photos from Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series at Leicht Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 3:36 AM
The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. were the fourth performance of the 10-week Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series at Leicht Memorial Park.
