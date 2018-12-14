Wisconsin Rapids man gets 15 years for killing toddler over spilled milk from sippy cup
James Georgeson, 33, was found guilty of second-degree reckless homicide in October. He was sentenced Friday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Mauston Boys Basketball Team Too Much for Fighting Hornets in Conference Opener3 hours ago
- Lady Golden Eagles Hammer Wautoma for First Win of the Season3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids man gets 15 years for killing toddler over spilled milk from sippy cup6 hours ago
- PolitiFact on the lame-duck legislation8 hours ago
- Treading water: In Green Bay, excess manure from dairy farms has been primary culprit for ...8 hours ago
- Walker signs ‘lame duck’ bills in Green Bay12 hours ago
- Tomah Picks Up 62-15 Victory Over Mauston Grapplers in Battle for the Milk Can 16 hours ago
- Report doubts Sonnentag site for convention center18 hours ago
- WFU Leader Has Mixed Thoughts on Farm Bill20 hours ago
- Del Monte Recalls Canned Fiesta Corn Product20 hours ago
- La Crosse Seed Acquires Part of Heritage Seed Co.20 hours ago
- Davison leads Badgers past Savannah State24 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.