Wisconsin Rapids found trace amounts of 'forever chemicals' in drinking water. Wausau contamination prompts more tests
Wisconsin Rapids will retest its drinking water after finding trace amounts of PFAS “forever chemicals” in 2021 amid similar concerns in Wausau.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Storm expected to bring wintry mix of snow and freezing rain this weekend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Central and east-central Wisconsin will likely see a wintry mix, while snow is expected in the north and rain in the south.
-
Northeast Wisconsin's growing racial, ethnic diversity explored through series 'Home is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade.
-
REPLAY: What is Diversity, Equity and Inclusion? A 'Home is Here' event
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM
This one-hour panel discussion was part of a "Home is Here" series on the census and the region's growing communities of color.
-
'I couldn't be happier': How buying a Kingdom Hall in Marshfield changed a Wisconsin...
by Marshfield News-Herald on March 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM
The former Kingdom Hall in Marshfield has become Michael Kennelly's dream home. Plenty of open space allows him to display his pump organ collection.
-
'Miracle worker': Wisconsin family remembers Ukrainian-American man killed in Russian...
by Sheboygan Press on March 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Serge Zevlever helped hundreds of special-needs kids get adopted out of Ukraine. He was killed while fighting for his country on Feb. 27.
-
Suring superintendent Kelly Casper placed on paid administrative leave following strip...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 4:24 AM
Suring School Board votes to put superintendent Kelly Casper on paid administrative leave following an emotional school board meeting Wednesday night.
-
Green Bay moves to no longer fine people for marijuana possession, if they're at least 21...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 3:32 AM
Those caught using cannabis in public, and those 20 and younger, can still face penalties in the city.
-
Photos: Suring Board of Education host Special Meeting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 2:53 AM
Suring Board of Education host Special Meeting in regards to the strip searches conducted by the district superintendent
-
Judge rules Robin Vos, Michael Gableman violated public records law by withholding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 11:50 PM
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ruled Vos and Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.