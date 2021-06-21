Wisconsin Rapids elected a new mayor in the middle of a pandemic. Here's a look at his first year in office.
Shane Blaser took the reins of City Hall just as the COVID-19 pandemic upended daily life and caused an economic recession.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
MBMC Blood Drive June 28th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM
Lulich Wins State FFA Proficiency Award
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM
Gillett women injured in Outagamie County rollover crash near Cicero
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the one-vehicle crash on Highway 47 north of Cicero Road, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.
Ron Johnson made an appearance at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. It didn't go...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 1:46 PM
Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Imposter scams are second-most reported type in Wisconsin. Here's how to recognize them
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Imposter scams are the second-most report fraud in Wisconsin, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
'Why did I fall for that?': Oconto scam victim recounts her experience as cautionary tale
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM
An analysis of fraud reports to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office found 60 incidents from 2017 to 2020 where residents sent money to imposters.
They joined the Wisconsin Proud Boys looking for brotherhood. They found racism, bullying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 12:10 PM
Men with inside knowledge of the Wisconsin chapter of the Proud Boys say it's a den of racism and antisemitism, not a benign men's drinking club.
Doctors see increased mental health issues as some recovered from COVID struggle with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM
As more people recover from the coronavirus some might struggle with why they survived and others didn't.
Miss Rock River Valley Jennifer Schmidt crowned Miss Wisconsin
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM
Jennifer Schmidt of Racine was crowned Miss Wisconsin on Saturday at Oshkosh West High School's Alberta Kimball Auditorium.
