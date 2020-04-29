Wisconsin Rapids coronavirus updates: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Juneau County
Anyone entering an Aspirus facility as of April 23 must wear a face mask; cloth masks are acceptable.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Questions remain about Green Bay JBS plant after Trump order as advocates, relatives...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 9:46 PM
JBS may have no choice but to reopen after President Donald Trump required meat-processing plants to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin reach 300 in largest one-day increase since early April
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 9:36 PM
New cases increased by just over 200 from Monday to Tuesday. Of the nearly 70,000 Wisconsinites who have now been tested for the virus, over 63,000 have tested negative.
Wisconsin coronavirus cases pass 6,500 as state says over 180 outbreaks are tied to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 9:30 PM
The state's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 231 on Wednesday — about 7% of the total daily tests were positive.
Some Green Bay residents along East Shore Drive evacuated from homes; strong winds cause...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 9:13 PM
Winds will move north Wednesday afternoon and possibly cause lakeshore flooding in Door and Kewaunee counties.
Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with a Wisconsin biotech company leading the charge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM
Director of in vitro diagnostics operations at Promega Jennifer Romanin discusses the company's role in producing the reagents that labs need for coronavirus testing.
Oshkosh Corporation says furloughs, plant closings coming as coronavirus disrupts business
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM
Oshkosh Corporation announced a cost reduction strategy including furloughs, temporary plant closings and pay cuts Wednesday.
Bucks Entertainment District, Door County lodge win awards for architectural excellence
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment District, a Door County lodge and Green Bay's Hotel Northland are given design awards by Wisconsin architects.
Gov. Tony Evers cutting state spending by 5% in response to souring economy as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' administration is rolling out plans to cut state spending by 5% as costs rise and revenue plummets during the coronavirus. pandemic.
The Blue Opus closes in Bellevue; Village Grille will take over the location with a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM
"The pandemic has hit us at a most vulnerable time," according to a post on The Blue Opus Facebook page announcing that the Bellevue music venue is permanently closed.
