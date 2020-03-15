Wisconsin Rapids coronavirus updates: Marshfield Clinic Health System seeks child care for employees
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin Rapids and the surrounding area.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin parents left with questions, dilemmas after coronavirus prompts school closures57 mins ago
- This coronavirus treatment could begin saving lives in weeks – even without a vaccin...2 hours ago
- Live coronavirus updates: Milwaukee, Waukesha Courts close for 3 to 6 weeks3 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists Announced in Walworth County20 hours ago
- DHS reports 27 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as of Saturday22 hours ago
- All Visitors, Patients To VA Hospital Face Screening For Coronavirus1 day ago
- Elections Commission urges absentee voting amid Coronavirus concerns1 day ago
- WPS Farm Show Canceled Due to COVID-19, PDPW Still a Go2 days ago
- Sen. Baldwin Calls on USDA to Help Dairy Farmers2 days ago
- Evers orders closure of all K-12 schools in Wisconsin2 days ago
- COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) Wisconsin2 days ago
- Visits and Tours to Wisconsin State Capitol Suspended2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.