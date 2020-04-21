Wisconsin Rapids coronavirus updates: Aspirus requires face masks before entering any facility
Anyone entering an Aspirus facility as of April 23 must wear a face mask; cloth masks are acceptable.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
'Staff are tired, worn out': Stevens Point nurse answers desperate call for help with...
by Stevens Point Journal on April 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM
Amy Koelemay had to overcome a fear of needles and blood to become a nurse. Now she provides care in the biggest COVID-19 hot zone in the U.S.
-
DATCP Offers Produce Safety Program Virtually During COVID-19
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM
To continue serving Wisconsin produce farmers during the public health emergency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is offering virtual On-Farm Readiness Reviews (OFRRs), a program that helps growers prepare to […]
-
Here's what we know — and don't know — about the coronavirus outbreak in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Cases of COVID-19, which killed a second Brown County resident this week, continue to increase rapidly.
-
Gov. Evers Declares State of Emergency Due to Elevated Wildfire Conditions
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM
ov. Tony Evers today declared a statewide State of Emergency in Wisconsin in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.
-
Gov. Evers Announces Wisconsin is Taking Big Steps to Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that the state of Wisconsin is taking big steps to increase COVID-19 testing capacity throughout the state. Working with the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, the state has grown the number of labs performing COVID-19 […]
-
Live coronavirus updates: WIAA cancels all spring sports; Foxconn to make masks in Mount...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
-
Gov. Evers Announces Badger Bounce Back Plan
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin's "Badger Bounce Back" plan which outlines important criteria for Wisconsin to be able to reopen its economy in phases and includes steps to make sure workers and businesses are prepared to reopen as soon as […]
-
During essential travel, watch out for work crews
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins transportation workers and officials throughout the country in observing the annual National Work Zone Awareness Week April 20-24.
-
Shilling to Step Down as Democratic Leader
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2020 at 5:21 PM
“It has been an honor to serve in the Senate and I’ve been humbled that my Democratic colleagues put their trust in me to lead our caucus these past five years. As a team, we’ve worked together to fight for our shared values, hold […]
