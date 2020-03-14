Wisconsin Rapids coronavirus updates: Aspirus launches hotline; Assumption, Nekoosa and Port Edwards close schools starting Monday
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin Rapids and the surrounding area.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
