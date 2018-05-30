Wisconsin Rapids community says goodbye to East Junior High School
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin lawmakers react to Right to Try bill signed9 hours ago
- Committee votes to add resource officer for DC Everest School District10 hours ago
- 2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood10 hours ago
- Gibraltar claims Regional Championship on 105.1 WSBW10 hours ago
- UW System to consider tightening hiring policies to weed out sexual harassers12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids community says goodbye to East Junior High School12 hours ago
- Jury sides with 3M in trial over patient-warming device12 hours ago
- Justice Shirley Abrahamson won’t seek re-election in 201913 hours ago
- Cause of fire that destroyed Minneapolis arts haven unknown13 hours ago
- Shirley Abrahamson won't seek another term, setting up race for Wisconsin high court ...14 hours ago
- Wednesday’s groundbreaking a long time coming for Habitat for Humanity, Purdy family14 hours ago
- Abrahamson not running for reelection15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.