Wisconsin Rapids attorney plans to run for new judge position, setting up contest against DA
Timothy Gebert and Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert have both said they will run for the new Branch 4 Circuit Court.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
What causes lake-effect snowstorms? And why are the eastern Great Lakes most at risk?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM
So what causes lake-effect snow? Does this happen in Milwaukee? And will lake-effect events become worse with climate change?
Ukraine needs light. Door County Candle wants to help.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM
The candle maker's Tin Candles for Ukraine effort hopes to send thousands of candles to be used as light sources with power outages across the country
Longtime employee learns on the job, now ready to buy Attic Books & Coffee in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Ashley Martin started at the coffee shop in 2008 as a part-time barista and worked her way up to manager and is now set to buy the business in 2023.
Senate passes Tammy Baldwin-led same-sex marriage legislation, clearing way for bill to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 2:35 AM
The Senate on Tuesday passed the amended Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation codifying same-sex marriage protections back to the House.
Jennifer Dorow, the Waukesha Christmas parade trial judge, to announce run for Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM
Jennifer Dorow built a national following during the trial of Darrell Brooks, who killed six people in last year's Waukesha Christmas parade.
Talon Tuesdays (Tom Miller Talks Mauston Wrestling)
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Reynolds, David W. Age 64 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Uppena’s Return Lifts Royall Boys over Kickapoo
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM
