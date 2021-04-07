Wisconsin Rapids area election results: State and local races
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Here are election results from the April 2021 general election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Janesville man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM
A 42-year-old Janesville man has joined the list of Wisconsin residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Green Bay area election results: State and local races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Here are election results from the April 2021 general election.
-
'Who doesn't like bacon?' A new burger joint is making it part of the menu | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Bacon Burger Company is opening in Howard this May and they have a new take on a bacon burger.
-
Green Bay man charged in stabbing death after gas station confrontation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Olvera confronted the victim after the vehicle he was in almost hit Olvera's in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.
-
COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but it's too early to say if this is another surge
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 9:18 PM
The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases rose again in Wisconsin Tuesday. The one-day total mark of 886 cases is also the highest since Feb. 12.
-
Brown County voters turn out in spring election for state DPI, Assembly seat, circuit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Voters will elect a new representative for the 89th Assembly District and decide who they want to serve in municipal offices and school boards.
-
Wisconsin schools receive $2.2 billion in federal relief funding, Milwaukee to get $797...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM
The $797 million allocated for Milwaukee amounts to $11,242 per student.
-
Bice: For two decades, U.S. Rep. Kind has been all talk but no action on running for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has broached the idea of running for statewide office — four times for governor and three for U.S. Senate — on seven occasions in 21 years.
-
That second shot of COVID-19 vaccine can cause a headache and then some, but it works
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM
Both vaccines require two shots, and for some recipients, that second shot can be a doozy.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.