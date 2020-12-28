Wisconsin Rapids' 2020 People of the Year: Recognizing those who protect, inspire our community
Please join us in recognizing the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune’s 2020 People of the Year.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Two people found dead in Oconto County house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Authorities responded around 8:20 a.m. Saturday to a house fire on Maiden Lake Road in the town of Riverview, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
Brown County deputies seek public's help in finding endangered Wrightstown teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 4:48 AM
Ava E. Wilson of Wrightstown is an 'endangered runaway' in need of frequent treatment of a medical condition
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,287 cases reported, 9 more deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM
The 2,287 cases accounted for 46.7% of the 4,902 test results that came back Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Green Bay police: Man arrested after standoff, part of Walnut Street remains closed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Walnut Street between Ashland Avenue and Broadway will remain closed while police investigate the scene.
Winter weather advisory issued for central Wisconsin; snow predicted for Milwaukee on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 27, 2020 at 7:10 PM
The Milwaukee area will likely see snow Tuesday and maybe again on Thursday.
Evers says he will extend mask mandate, veto stricter rules for absentee voting, decide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM
Evers says he's made no decision on whether to run for re-election.
Four more people die due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin, as death counts climbs toward 5,000 in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 26, 2020 at 11:28 PM
Wisconsin reports 632 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 10% tests coming back positive. Four people died, and 1,070 people were hospitalized.
So much for holiday cheer. Thousands of Wisconsinites still waiting in unemployment...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Nearly 27,000 people are still waiting in a backlog of unemployment claims as Congress passes new relief.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack expresses concern over threats,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2020 at 7:08 PM
Patience Roggensack's rare statement came after the court ruled in four cases against President Donald Trump and his allies.
