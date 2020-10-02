Wisconsin rallies on hold as president tests positive for COVID-19

His coronavirus diagnosis means President Donald Trump will not campaign Saturday in Wisconsin, as the state experiences an unprecedented surge in new positive cases and hospitalizations. The president downplayed COVID-19 last week before a large – and largely unmasked crowd – at an Ohio campaign rally. “It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems […]

