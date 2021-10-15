Wisconsin Pushing To Make The State Safer

Wisconsin investing 45-million dollars across the state to make communities safer. Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul say that 25-million will go towards violence prevention efforts and 20-million will be used to support crime victim services. Evers stated that “Wisconsin is building the future we want for our kids and the state while working to address violence and crime, ensuring safer schools and streets.”

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.