Wisconsin public school student test scores highest since pandemic

Students have reached their highest performance at Wisconsin public schools since the pandemic. New data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows that standardized testing results for the last full school year had proficiency rates for public school students at 38.9% in English and language arts, and 37.4% in math. “I want […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.