Wisconsin public health officials urge continued caution as COVID-19 variants drive an increase in cases

Wisconsin is “moving in the right direction,” with more than 3,250,000 COVID-19 vaccines having been administered — but state public health officials sounded a note of caution on Wednesday, amid an increase in cases driven by new coronavirus variants. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said 35 percent of the state has gotten […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.