Wisconsin prisons get ‘F’ grade from ACLU for COVID-19 response

Wisconsin prisons get an F-plus grade for the way they’re handling the coronavirus. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report Thursday analyzing states’ responses to the outbreak. The report issued nine states D grades and every other state received F’s. Wisconsin has had more than 270 confirmed coronavirus cases […]

