Wisconsin primaries are next Tuesday

Primary elections are one week away in Wisconsin. Voters who choose to go to the polls next Tuesday will select one of eight Democrats who are running to oppose incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker in November. They are state Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, political activist Mike McCabe, former state […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.