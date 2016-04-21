Wisconsin Presidential Recount May Cost $3.9 Million

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (11/29/2016) – The first of three presidential vote recounts undertaken at the request of Green Party candidate Jill Stein may cost nearly $3.9 Million, according to a revised tally. President-Elect Donald Trump, who had been hinting during the campaign that he might not be satisfied with voting results should he lose, has been Tweeting against the recounts called for by Stein, suggesting they are unnecessary. However, it is the legal right of any candidate to request a recount to clarify the accuracy of the original count, if they follow all of the requirements for the recount.

Here are the latest, updated, developments as of 11/29/2016:

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a bank wire transfer of $3,499,689 from the Jill Stein presidential campaign to prepay the estimated cost of conducting a statewide recount.

With payment received, the Commission is issuing an order for the recount to begin on Thursday. The complete schedule is here: http://elections.wi.gov/node/4445

The campaign of Roque De La Fuente withdrew its recount petition, and will not be participating financially in the cost of the recount.

Yesterday, the Commission released an estimate of nearly $3.5 million to the campaigns of Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Rocky Roque De La Fuente. Unfortunately, there was an error in adding up figures from the 72 Wisconsin county clerks of their estimated recount costs, and the actual total is $3,898,340.

At this time, the Commission will not be requiring the Stein campaign to pay the additional amount. When counties report their actual costs, the Commission will either bill the Stein campaign for any costs over the $3.5 million or refund the campaign any unused funds.

For the recount to go forward, one or both of the candidates would have to pay $3,499,689 to the Commission by 4:30 pm Tuesday, said Commission Administrator Michael Haas. Both recount petitioners have been advised of the cost estimate.

At a meeting, the Commission directed staff to assess the full estimated recount fee to both petitioning candidates unless the candidates each submit payment for one-half of the total estimated cost.

“County Clerks have done their best to estimate the actual costs of conducting a large recount in a relatively short time,” said Haas.

“The estimates may vary widely as some clerks may not have been able to precisely identify their estimated costs in the short time available to them,” Haas continued.

“If the estimate turns out to be too high, the campaign will receive a refund. If the estimate is too low, they will have to pay the additional cost,” Haas said.

Wisconsin’s 72 County Clerks expect to hire thousands of temporary workers to assist the county boards of canvassers in recounting the ballots.

They also expect to be working extra hours and weekends to finish the recount by 8 p.m. Monday, December 12, the deadline established by the Commission.

The Commission will certify results by 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 13.

Video from Wisconsin Eye’s coverage of the Commission meeting and news conference is available online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gamu_45FV8w. During the meeting and Q&A session, many questions about recount costs were addressed.

The Commission’s role in a recount is to order the recount, to provide legal guidance to the counties during the recount, and to certify the results.

If the candidates disagree with the results of the recount, the law gives them the right to appeal in circuit court within five business days after the recount is completed.

The circuit court is where issues are resolved that may be discovered during the recount but are not resolved to the satisfaction of the candidates.

Wisconsin’s Recount Manual and comprehensive information about past recounts, including the last statewide recount in the 2011 Wisconsin Supreme Court election, are available here: http://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/recount.

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.