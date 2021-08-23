Wisconsin polling reveals signs of deep dismay in both parties toward government in Washington and Madison
What a recent Wisconsin poll tells us about the public mood and the state’s leading political figures early in the mid-term campaign.
Green Bay man arrested following standoff with police on Oakland Avenue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Oakland Avenue, according to Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM
All NFL stadiums plan full gameday attendance, but traveling Packers fans will find mask...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM
NFL teams take different approaches to dealing with fans and the dangers of COVID-19.
Green Bay, Brown County SWAT teams respond to 'dangerous situation' around 1400 block of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 1:12 AM
Parts of South Oakland Avenue and 9th Street are blocked off because of an "active situation" in a Green Bay home on Sunday afternoon.
Legislator calls for prayers for state Sen. Andre Jacque, who is hospitalized with COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2021 at 3:25 AM
Rep. Shae Sortwell said in a Facebook post that Sen. Andre Jacque, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia, "is in serious need of your prayers."
Former bishop of La Crosse diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has been released from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2021 at 12:33 AM
Burke, a vaccine skeptic and a vocal critic of Pope Francis, announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Aug. 10.
Outside the Green Bay Packers preseason game, a few dozen protesters say vaccine mandates...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2021 at 12:31 AM
About 35 "Stop the Mandate" protesters lined the sidewalk outside Lambeau Field, saying health care vaccine requirements violate workers' freedoms.
Police investigate report of man shooting off gun on Green Bay's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM
The suspect, described as a shirtless man, is thought to have fled from the area.
Greenville man killed, three passengers burned, in trailer camper rollover in Shawano...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM
Witnesses told authorities the camper tire blew out and the driver lost control.
