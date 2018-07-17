Wisconsin politicians take issue with Trump

Top Wisconsin Republicans rebuke the president on Monday. President Donald Trump, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his side in Helsinki, questioned U.S. intelligence findings about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and said Putin had told him it didn’t happen Two of three top Wisconsin Republicans condemned the president’s weak push back, to Putin’s […]

