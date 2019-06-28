Wisconsin Politicians React to U-S Supreme Court Ruling on Gerrymandering

Wisconsin politicians are reacting to today’s U-S Supreme Court ruling that federal courts have no role in partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. Governor Tony Evers called the ruling “devastating for our democracy and the notion that “people should come before politics.” The governor vows to fight for non-partisan redistricting and to veto gerrymandered maps that arrive on his desk. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement, “the Supreme Court has now confirmed what we have said all along – that it was not a matter for the federal courts to second guess the legislature on these issues.” The Republicans hope the ruling puts an end to the litigation on redistricting in Wisconsin.

