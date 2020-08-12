Wisconsin politicians react to news that Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris as vice presidential candidate
Reaction from Wisconsin leaders poured in Tuesday as many Democrats hoped Sen. Kamala Harris could help Biden win over the swing state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin politicians react to news that Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris as vice...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 3:20 AM
Reaction from Wisconsin leaders poured in Tuesday as many Democrats hoped Sen. Kamala Harris could help Biden win over the swing state.
-
Green Bay man gets 24 years in prison in death of girlfriend's 15-month-old daughter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 1:13 AM
Juan J. Maravilla, 33, told police "I smacked her up because I got mad," when questioned about toddler's death, according to the criminal complaint.
-
Evers denies clemency to inmates as high heat, COVID risks raise health concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 1:00 AM
State officials reject requests for compassionate relief amid concerns about the coronavirus and the summer heat.
-
Green Bay polling places quiet for Tuesday primary after thousands cast absentee ballots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 12:56 AM
Tuesday's scene was a stark contrast to the April 7 election, when frustrated voters waited hours in line at just two city polling locations.
-
DIY Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM
You can make Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs from this recipe, even if you're not a pastry artist.
-
UW System will cut $10 million in two years, create new diversity scholarship
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM
The announcement is an attempt to realign the system's priorites, President Tommy Thompson said, as colleges brace for more cuts.
-
Mask mandates have broad support among Wisconsin voters, new poll shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM
Sixty-nine percent of voters surveyed last week support face mask requirements in all public places while 29% disagree with the mandates.
-
Downtown Green Bay grocery and residential projects take steps forward
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 9:19 PM
Green Bay's redevelopment authority reached preliminary agreements with three developers proposing apartments, townhouses and a grocery store in and near downtown.
-
Biden leads Trump, 49%-44%, among likely Wisconsin voters in latest Marquette poll
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM
Trump also trailed in the polls at this point four years ago and went on to narrowly carry Wisconsin and claim the White House.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.