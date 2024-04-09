Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-9-24

Wisconsin DHS ends low-cost/no-cost COVID treatment program (MADISON) Wisconsin is ending one of its last COVID health programs. Wisconsin’s Department of Health says the COVID telehealth program will end on Wednesday. The program initially was supposed to end at the end of last year, but was extended until this month. Officials say since it was […] Source: WRN.com







