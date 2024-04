Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-15-24

We Energies seeking third rate increase in three years (MILWAUKEE) A Wisconsin utility wants to raise its rates to customers for a third time in three years. We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway tells Fox 6 Milwaukee most of that rate increase would cover the costs of previously approved new power plants. Conway said new renewable […] Source: WRN.com







