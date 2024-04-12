Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-12-24

Man fatally shot by Waukesha police identified (WAUKESHA) The man fatally shot by Waukesha police officers this week has been identified. 50-year-old Christopher Milakovich was shot and killed early Tuesday morning when officers were called to a Waukesha car dealership for the report of a theft in progress. When officers encountered Milakovich, they say he […] Source: WRN.com







