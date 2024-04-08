Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-08-24

Five dead in Columbia County crash (LODI) Five people were killed in a head on crash near Lodi in Columbia County over the weekend. Authorities say a passenger car crossed the centerline of Highway 60 and struck a pickup truck, late Sunday morning. 4 people were dead at the scene, including both drivers, while a […] Source: WRN.com







