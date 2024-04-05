Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-05-26

Center for Black Excellence and Culture to be featured at Bucks game (MILWAUKEE) A major project for Wisconsin’s Black community is getting a boost from the Bucks. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture gets a video introduction at Friday night’s Bucks-Raptors game, narrated by former WISN-TV news anchor Toya Washington. The Center will be […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.