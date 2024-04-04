Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-04-24

New Brewers’ parking system hits snags prior to home opener (MILWAUKEE) Parking was a problem at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener Tuesday. Many fans arriving at American Family Field had difficulty activating QR codes for a new parking system the team adopted this season. Rather than make the parking process quicker, it did the opposite. […] Source: WRN.com







